  Yesterday, 09:48 PM
    D.O.A
    D.O.A is offline
    PWCToday Newbie D.O.A's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2020
    Location
    British Columbia
    Age
    37
    Posts
    1

    scored this js550

    First post here on this forum!

    scored this little ripper from a buddy. I have wanted one since i was a young kid.

    been reading a lot on the BN carbs and how they are junk. i cant seem to get this thing to stay running without pumping the primer non stop. i tore it down and cleaned it in my buddies ultrasonic cleaner. anyways its something i will sort out! it's definitely been modified by someone back in the day. I havent tore the motor down to see if its stock inside or not. anyways, ill put up some pics and any input would be great!

    can anyone shine some light on the cowling modification? My guess its for water not getting ingested into the intake manifold ?


    IMG_1473.JPGIMG_1474.JPGIMG_1471.JPG
    cheers !
  Yesterday, 09:57 PM
    CA550sx123
    CA550sx123 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2019
    Location
    California
    Age
    34
    Posts
    67

    Re: scored this js550

    nice ski, good score
  Yesterday, 10:52 PM
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,350

    Re: scored this js550

    The hood baffling is stock configuration. They might have been rubber and somebody replaced with PVC.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
  Yesterday, 11:09 PM
    sorejo
    sorejo is offline
    PWCToday Regular sorejo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Posts
    137

    Re: scored this js550

    Nice find, how much did you get it for? Get a good deal?
    1986 Kawasaki JS550
