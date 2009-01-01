Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: scored this js550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2020 Location British Columbia Age 37 Posts 1 scored this js550 First post here on this forum!



scored this little ripper from a buddy. I have wanted one since i was a young kid.



been reading a lot on the BN carbs and how they are junk. i cant seem to get this thing to stay running without pumping the primer non stop. i tore it down and cleaned it in my buddies ultrasonic cleaner. anyways its something i will sort out! it's definitely been modified by someone back in the day. I havent tore the motor down to see if its stock inside or not. anyways, ill put up some pics and any input would be great!



can anyone shine some light on the cowling modification? My guess its for water not getting ingested into the intake manifold ?





IMG_1473.JPGIMG_1474.JPGIMG_1471.JPG

cheers ! #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2019 Location California Age 34 Posts 67 Re: scored this js550 nice ski, good score #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,350 Re: scored this js550 The hood baffling is stock configuration. They might have been rubber and somebody replaced with PVC. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2020 Location Wisconsin Posts 137 Re: scored this js550 Nice find, how much did you get it for? Get a good deal? 1986 Kawasaki JS550 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules