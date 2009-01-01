|
scored this js550
First post here on this forum!
scored this little ripper from a buddy. I have wanted one since i was a young kid.
been reading a lot on the BN carbs and how they are junk. i cant seem to get this thing to stay running without pumping the primer non stop. i tore it down and cleaned it in my buddies ultrasonic cleaner. anyways its something i will sort out! it's definitely been modified by someone back in the day. I havent tore the motor down to see if its stock inside or not. anyways, ill put up some pics and any input would be great!
can anyone shine some light on the cowling modification? My guess its for water not getting ingested into the intake manifold ?
IMG_1473.JPGIMG_1474.JPGIMG_1471.JPG
cheers !
The hood baffling is stock configuration. They might have been rubber and somebody replaced with PVC.
Nice find, how much did you get it for? Get a good deal?
