 Looking For Reccomendation
  Today, 04:48 PM
    ToddR
    ToddR is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Penfield, NY
    Age
    57
    Posts
    26

    Looking For Reccomendation

    So.... I am thinking about shopping around for a project jet ski that I can tweak to get some extra speed out of. Either a 2 or 3 passenger. I have built many 4 stroke race engines (stock cars) but not much experience with 2 stroke. Biggest limitation is my budget. What year/Make/Model would you recommend that would fit the bill? Should I look for 4 stroke? Want it to be reliable and get me to 60-70 MPH range. What performance mods would I need?

    Thanks in advance
  Today, 05:03 PM
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is offline
    Top Dog 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    1,518

    Re: Looking For Reccomendation

    4 Stroke supercharged Yamaha or Sea-doo will get you there. N/A will be thought to do and 2 stroke at those speeds will kill your wallet trying to find all the parts required for 70mph.
  Today, 05:13 PM
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is offline
    Top Dog 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    1,518

    Re: Looking For Reccomendation

    1997-1999 Yamaha gp1200 60mph stock (very reliable)
    1997-1999 sea-doo xp limited 951cc 60-62mph stock (aftermarket speed parts not hard to find)
    1998-199 seadoo gsx limited 951cc 58- 60 mph stock
    1997-1998 Kawasaki ultra 150 65-67 mph stock (reliable)

    2003-2008 yamaha gp1300r fuel injected 65mph stock (reliable and aftermarket parts available)

    2005-2007 seadoo rxp 255. Supercharged 4 stroke 65-68mph stock


    All speeds are approximate and assume a healthy unmolested engine.

    Everything else is newer just as fast but more expensive
