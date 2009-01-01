Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Looking For Reccomendation #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Penfield, NY Age 57 Posts 26 Looking For Reccomendation So.... I am thinking about shopping around for a project jet ski that I can tweak to get some extra speed out of. Either a 2 or 3 passenger. I have built many 4 stroke race engines (stock cars) but not much experience with 2 stroke. Biggest limitation is my budget. What year/Make/Model would you recommend that would fit the bill? Should I look for 4 stroke? Want it to be reliable and get me to 60-70 MPH range. What performance mods would I need?



Thanks in advance #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,518 Re: Looking For Reccomendation 4 Stroke supercharged Yamaha or Sea-doo will get you there. N/A will be thought to do and 2 stroke at those speeds will kill your wallet trying to find all the parts required for 70mph. #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,518 Re: Looking For Reccomendation 1997-1999 Yamaha gp1200 60mph stock (very reliable)

1997-1999 sea-doo xp limited 951cc 60-62mph stock (aftermarket speed parts not hard to find)

1998-199 seadoo gsx limited 951cc 58- 60 mph stock

1997-1998 Kawasaki ultra 150 65-67 mph stock (reliable)



2003-2008 yamaha gp1300r fuel injected 65mph stock (reliable and aftermarket parts available)



2005-2007 seadoo rxp 255. Supercharged 4 stroke 65-68mph stock





All speeds are approximate and assume a healthy unmolested engine.



