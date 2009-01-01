|
Looking For Reccomendation
So.... I am thinking about shopping around for a project jet ski that I can tweak to get some extra speed out of. Either a 2 or 3 passenger. I have built many 4 stroke race engines (stock cars) but not much experience with 2 stroke. Biggest limitation is my budget. What year/Make/Model would you recommend that would fit the bill? Should I look for 4 stroke? Want it to be reliable and get me to 60-70 MPH range. What performance mods would I need?
Thanks in advance
Top Dog
Re: Looking For Reccomendation
4 Stroke supercharged Yamaha or Sea-doo will get you there. N/A will be thought to do and 2 stroke at those speeds will kill your wallet trying to find all the parts required for 70mph.
Top Dog
Re: Looking For Reccomendation
1997-1999 Yamaha gp1200 60mph stock (very reliable)
1997-1999 sea-doo xp limited 951cc 60-62mph stock (aftermarket speed parts not hard to find)
1998-199 seadoo gsx limited 951cc 58- 60 mph stock
1997-1998 Kawasaki ultra 150 65-67 mph stock (reliable)
2003-2008 yamaha gp1300r fuel injected 65mph stock (reliable and aftermarket parts available)
2005-2007 seadoo rxp 255. Supercharged 4 stroke 65-68mph stock
All speeds are approximate and assume a healthy unmolested engine.
Everything else is newer just as fast but more expensive
