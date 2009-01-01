Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New to me 03 SJ. Pulled motor, what to do while im in there? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2018 Location So Cal Posts 143 New to me 03 SJ. Pulled motor, what to do while im in there? Alright. Got me an 03 SJ, bone stock motor and exhaust, Aftermarket intake grate and impeller, stock ride plate, 0 deg bars.



The carbs def need to be rebuilt, and the stock exhaust chamber had a crack at the top mount (ski came with a good one to replace) so i pulled those, and while i was that far in, said eff it, motors getting pulled and new crank seals are going in for peace of mind (tank is going to get cleaned as well).





While I'm in this far any recommendations on things to swap / change out / look for? Stator area is clean of corrosion, Ebox inside is spotless





Keep in mind this is going to be a rec ski, not doing freesyle, not trying to win races, just want a reliable hop on and go ski, but if I can muster out a lil extra oomp or reliability while im in let me know. Advance the timing a lil? Pull one or 2 of the screens on the flame arrestors? Remove choke plates and go primer (will that help at all)?



Thanks,

ND4 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules