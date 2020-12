Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Conversion Ski #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2020 Location Wisconsin Posts 136 Conversion Ski Hey all



I have been considering doing a 550 to 650 or 750 and the more build threads I read the more I want to do it. I have a couple questions first...



1. If I swap in a 750 can I use a 650 manifold and pipe? Isn't the 650 exhaust mani the same as the 750?

2. If I had one of each engine with a pipe, air filter, head, and bored which would you run?

3. What pitch impeller do I run?

4. On a scale of 1 to 10 (10 being the hardest) how hard is this swap? 1986 Kawasaki JS550 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 37 Posts 3,458 Re: Conversion Ski 1- yes the 650 exhaust will bolt up including the manifold. to get the power benefit of the additional 100cc's, youll want a better aftermarket exhaust pipe.

2- 750 all day. no replacement for displacement.

3- this depends on the pump. 550 pump, youll want either a skat 19* or 20* pitch. i had good success with a 20/22 skat with a bored 69mm outlet nozzle. if you swap in a 750 pump, look into a hooker 9/15 or 10/16 pitch impeller.

4- 3-4 of 10. hardest part was figuring out a ebox mount that worked well. the 750 ebox is larger. i recommend using a ss/ssxi ebox. its easier to mount especially if you have a sx hull instead of a js. 96 superjet- rockered, -4, wide tray, adjustable footholds, kv148 mag setback pump, skat 7/14 impeller, rrp adjustable pole, blowsion ovp steering, 62t/62t, ada head, zeel A02T cdi, dual 44s, boysen power reeds, TNT SS chamber



93-x2, newmiller ported SP750, milled head, R&D single 46 intake, sbn46, fpp blaster chamber pipe, hooker 9/15, umi, rhaas squirrel cage, dakine foot straps #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2020 Location Wisconsin Posts 136 Re: Conversion Ski It's a JS hull so do you still recommend the SS ebox?



Do I have to make any pump modifications? 1986 Kawasaki JS550 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) 2strokesmoke Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules