Thread: Newb Here

  1. Yesterday, 10:22 PM #1
    sorewil
    sorewil is offline
    PWCToday Newbie sorewil's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2020
    Location
    WI
    Posts
    2

    Newb Here

    Hey all

    Figured I'd say hello before I started posting on this site. I'm excited to be able to post on this website. Thank you!
  2. Yesterday, 11:22 PM #2
    Jakuda
    Jakuda is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2020
    Location
    UT
    Age
    41
    Posts
    3

    Re: Newb Here

    Hey, I'm new too
    so for what's it's worth from me - welcome to the forum!
  3. Yesterday, 11:33 PM #3
    sorewil
    sorewil is offline
    PWCToday Newbie sorewil's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2020
    Location
    WI
    Posts
    2

    Re: Newb Here

    Thank you, Jakuda.��
  4. Yesterday, 11:54 PM #4
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,349

    Re: Newb Here

    Yes, welcome. Lots of old school 2 stroke guys on this forum.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
  5. Yesterday, 11:58 PM #5
    sorejo
    sorejo is offline
    PWCToday Regular sorejo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Posts
    132

    Re: Newb Here

    Sorewil is actually my brother... I talked him into joining the forum.
    1986 Kawasaki JS550
