Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 98 GSXL 5A Fuse Blown/Info Center Replacement #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location FL Posts 6 98 GSXL 5A Fuse Blown/Info Center Replacement Hi all, got a 98 GSXL (Red/Purple deck, silver 951 motor). Got the ski and the info center was fried, had water in it and was rusted. The ski ran fine with the old non-functioning gauge plugged in and even when it was removed.



I recently got a new (used) info center. The ski was running fine, but when I plugged it in, it wouldn't turn over (no reaction when the start button was pressed). I checked MPEM fuses and the 5A fuse was blown. Is there some trick to installing these info centers/do they need to be programmed in any way? I didn't think the info centers themselves were coded on older skis, but maybe I'm wrong? I also was an idiot and plugged the gauge in while the battery was still connected...assuming I probably shouldn't have done that. Anything I need to know before I try and see if I can disconnect the battery, replace the fuse, plug the new gauge in, and try again?

