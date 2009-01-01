 WTB 1994 Kawasaki 750ss xi trim module
  Today, 05:37 PM
    keck
    keck is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Texas
    Posts
    146

    WTB 1994 Kawasaki 750ss xi trim module

    WTB 1994 Kawasaki 750ss xi trim module. Looking for the part that goes in the ski hull, not the handlebar.

  Today, 06:35 PM
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,364

    Re: WTB 1994 Kawasaki 750ss xi trim module

    That looks crispy , got a pic of your electrical connectors ?
