Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB 1994 Kawasaki 750ss xi trim module #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2018 Location Texas Posts 146 WTB 1994 Kawasaki 750ss xi trim module WTB 1994 Kawasaki 750ss xi trim module. Looking for the part that goes in the ski hull, not the handlebar.



IMG_1050.jpeg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,364 Re: WTB 1994 Kawasaki 750ss xi trim module That looks crispy , got a pic of your electrical connectors ?

