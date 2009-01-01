Hi
I need to replace a broken jet pump on my 2006 GTI SE (130). The housing has broken apart.
I wouldn't mind used, but I'm having more difficulty finding parts for this ski than I thought...there should be tons out there.

What other ski does the pump for the GTI use?
Is it specific to the 2006-2010 GTI series or are there GTX or maybe RXP skis that use this pump?

Thanks,
Nate