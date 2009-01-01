Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GTI 130 Pump #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2006 Location Rochester,NY Age 36 Posts 430 GTI 130 Pump Hi

I need to replace a broken jet pump on my 2006 GTI SE (130). The housing has broken apart.

I wouldn't mind used, but I'm having more difficulty finding parts for this ski than I thought...there should be tons out there.



What other ski does the pump for the GTI use?

Is it specific to the 2006-2010 GTI series or are there GTX or maybe RXP skis that use this pump?



Thanks,

