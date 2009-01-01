 Got scammed buying a pipe of Finnlogan. Anyone have an aftermarket 650sx pipe
  Today, 06:46 AM
    Snopro440114
    Snopro440114 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2019
    Location
    Maine
    Age
    25
    Posts
    95

    Got scammed buying a pipe of Finnlogan. Anyone have an aftermarket 650sx pipe

    Can someone help me out? Lost 325 bucks, need an aftermarket pipe. Thank you
  Today, 08:31 AM
    MTRHEAD
    MTRHEAD is offline
    I dream skis MTRHEAD's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2003
    Location
    MotorCity
    Posts
    744

    Re: Got scammed buying a pipe of Finnlogan. Anyone have an aftermarket 650sx pipe

    We need to find out who he is. The site administrator should ban him. They did at xh2o
