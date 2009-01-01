Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: didn't know I was setting up to be a ski mechanic ;-) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2020 Location UT Age 41 Posts 2 didn't know I was setting up to be a ski mechanic ;-) got me some used Yamaha beauties end of the summer this year. GP1200 '97 & 1200 XLT '20

I like a good jet ski and these suckers have some punch! I know there's more out there, but I haven't done that much riding outside a few times here and there over the years. these are a blast



I must also like a project despite my lack of time to do them.

already had to dig in to the cat converter which, as expected it appears, was completely dislodged and hanging out downstream in the exhaust.

I took some good video of most of the process. maybe I'll somehow find time to make a youtube video and upload. well here's to hoping.



good thing I took that segment of the exhaust off when I did - the fuel lines were hanging on to the nipples by a fingernail! better than the oil lines. they still seem good... but that is another big risk in these models.



got the D plate put in in place of the cat converter. The carbs need work for sure. I must say, I'm not _super_ anxious to start pulling it apart, but needs to be done if this is going to be around and operational for many more years hopefully.



