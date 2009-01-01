|
Kawasaki super chicken build 750
Hello this is my first build and i recently acquired a stock super chicken last summer. I ended up taking it out a few times and blowing up the 650 that was in it. I got a donor 750 sit down for cheap and I am in the process of dropping the 750 into the chicken. I acquired a full Coffman pipe and SBN 44 carb for the build since i have relatively no money into this build i figured i might as well add some goodies to it. I am going to run the 750 electronics. My questions is what water box should i run? I have seen some guys talking about different water boxes out of seadoos but want to make sure they work before i hunt down a used one for my build. Any other advice about what i should add to this build would be greatly appreciated. Pics of a similar setup would be greatly appreciated.
