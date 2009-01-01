Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550 Ebox ground and Negative battery terminal #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location MI Age 18 Posts 7 JS550 Ebox ground and Negative battery terminal Hello all,

i recently got a js550 project, it had no spark when I got it and was a complete hack job. I replaced the stator and had spark, but no fuel, which I tracked down as being a crankcase leak. So I pulled the motor and re sealed it which solved a weak pulse. I put it all back together and got it to fire, however after it ran a couple times, it lost spark. Ive been doing some research and people are saying that there is a ground for the ebox that goes to the intake manifold, which I do not have. The ground I have on my intake manifold is for the negative battery terminal, which I do not believe is in the right spot. Which leaves me wondering where the ebox grounds to and where the negative battery terminal should run to. Any help would be greatly appreciated.

