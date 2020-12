Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: RX w/goodies #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Manhattan, KS Age 28 Posts 49 RX w/goodies Looking to sell a '01 RX as a running ski or will part out if there is enough interest. $3000 w/trailer



Parts list:

Miller stage 1 motor w/Honda rods

ADA head (have Miller head too)

97.5 white pipe w/h20 injection

MT Race Case

MXZ reeds w/spacers

Beach House sponsons

97 XP ride plate

Exhaust baffles deleted (XPL exhaust hose)

UMI steering

Stock carbs with FAs

Stock pump with R&D steering nozzle

1202201650.jpg1202201653.jpg16609 (1).jpeg

