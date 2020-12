Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx crank/case question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location BC Age 29 Posts 4 650sx crank/case question Tearing into this motor, I don't think it's ever been apart. Some hitting in the cases where the bearings sit not sure if that much matters. The dowel pin that sits in the center case and the center ring on the crank is pretty sloppy as well if that's any concern? Also slight noise out of two of the bearings in the crank, the one I point to and the one on the coupler end is very slight. Into it this far I might just send it down for a rebuild as well. Attached Images 16069684467564871700875300898123.jpg (2.28 MB, 3 views)

16069684467564871700875300898123.jpg (2.28 MB, 3 views) 16069684856856967899410905611709.jpg (1.73 MB, 2 views)

16069684856856967899410905611709.jpg (1.73 MB, 2 views) 16069685199207732099307063875043.jpg (1.93 MB, 2 views)

