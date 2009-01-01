 96 Seadoo XP vs. 97 Polaris SL900
    kthurman
    Aug 2020
    UT
    96 Seadoo XP vs. 97 Polaris SL900

    Has anyone ridden both of these much and can you weigh in on which is your favorite? I found a great deal on a pair of mint SL900's and am thinking of switching out my 96 XP's, one of which needs a bottom end rebuild. Both models are rated for 110 HP and have about the same max speed. With it being winter, I can't test ride the Polaris set, but the deal is too good to pass up. TIA.
