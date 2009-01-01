|
|
-
96 Seadoo XP vs. 97 Polaris SL900
Has anyone ridden both of these much and can you weigh in on which is your favorite? I found a great deal on a pair of mint SL900's and am thinking of switching out my 96 XP's, one of which needs a bottom end rebuild. Both models are rated for 110 HP and have about the same max speed. With it being winter, I can't test ride the Polaris set, but the deal is too good to pass up. TIA.
Last edited by kthurman; Today at 06:06 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules