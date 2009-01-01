Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 Seadoo XP vs. 97 Polaris SL900 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location UT Posts 1 96 Seadoo XP vs. 97 Polaris SL900 Has anyone ridden both of these much and can you weigh in on which is your favorite? I found a great deal on a pair of mint SL900's and am thinking of switching out my 96 XP's, one of which needs a bottom end rebuild. Both models are rated for 110 HP and have about the same max speed. With it being winter, I can't test ride the Polaris set, but the deal is too good to pass up. TIA. Last edited by kthurman; Today at 06:06 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

