 Hi everyone, new here
  Today, 01:52 PM
    abonano
    Hi everyone, new here

    Hi everyone,

    My name is Anthony and I'm new to jet skis.

    Thanks for the warm welcome.

    Reason for joining is more so I can learn and help my son with his 2003 Kawasaki 1100 DI jet ski. (I have a boat to keep up with already...lol)

    Fairly familiar with the EMM worries. We got that covered with a spare EMM w/ matching injectors.

    Now our challenge is finding a diag cable and KaDiag - any help would be greatly appreciated as we would like to read the codes that are currently there.

    Happy Holidays!
  Today, 02:41 PM
    PrickofMisery
    Re: Hi everyone, new here

    Welcome to the board.
