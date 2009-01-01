Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Hi everyone, new here #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2020 Location New Jersey Age 45 Posts 2 Hi everyone, new here Hi everyone,



My name is Anthony and I'm new to jet skis.



Thanks for the warm welcome.



Reason for joining is more so I can learn and help my son with his 2003 Kawasaki 1100 DI jet ski. (I have a boat to keep up with already...lol)



Fairly familiar with the EMM worries. We got that covered with a spare EMM w/ matching injectors.



Now our challenge is finding a diag cable and KaDiag - any help would be greatly appreciated as we would like to read the codes that are currently there.



Welcome to the board.

