Hi everyone, new here
Hi everyone,
My name is Anthony and I'm new to jet skis.
Thanks for the warm welcome.
Reason for joining is more so I can learn and help my son with his 2003 Kawasaki 1100 DI jet ski. (I have a boat to keep up with already...lol)
Fairly familiar with the EMM worries. We got that covered with a spare EMM w/ matching injectors.
Now our challenge is finding a diag cable and KaDiag - any help would be greatly appreciated as we would like to read the codes that are currently there.
Happy Holidays!
