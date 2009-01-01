|
|
-
2001 STX DI 1100 rebuild
Hello all.
I have read a few older posts about gaskets and using RTV, but an not finding a post to answer my question. I am a newbie on the 2 stroke rebuilds but wanted to give it a shot.
question is, a lot of people definitely say to use RTV to put that extra seal on gaskets or sea doos and yamahas. But I also see people say to do it all dry. I have the metal gasket between the jugs and the crank case. So I need to seal it with RTV or not? what is the best recommendation from the Kawasaki forum group here? If RTV is to be used, what is recommended. There are lots of types I read being referenced in other posts.
Thanks!
