Skat track 5 vs 6.5

Hey Guys!

Iím back with yet another question!

So letís say we have an x2 with a lightly modded engine (44mm sbn, WC intake, head, ex mani and pipe) and we place a skat track 5 and the we install a 6.5. what will be the difference?

My logic tells me the more pitch will make it have more top end at the expense of low end power? does that make sense? Also just to make sure; skat track 5 has less pitch than 6.5?



Thanks!



BR 87 kawasaki X2 with all the westcoast bolt on goodies

88 Kawasaki 650SX

