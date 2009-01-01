Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: buyer beware scammer. Finnlogan or Adamtt #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2003 Location MotorCity Posts 742 buyer beware scammer. Finnlogan or Adamtt Buyer beware of adamtt on xh2o / finnlogan on pwctoday. I see he is at it again with a Pro-tec pipe today.



He got me on pwctoday.com his member name is finnlogan. I posted a want add for a speedwerx manifold, naturally I bit on his offer and paid him in paypal. I’ve done it a hundred times on the jetski forums going all the way back to rec.sport.jetski & jet-boy.com



Money went to Jake Pearson126 in the UK (He claimed it was his wife) WTF! Then he had the audacity to ask me to pay in a different paypal lawaluthman@gmail account because he couldn’t get the money from his wife and wouldnt ship the manifold until "he" got the money. Glad I wasn't as stupid the second time.



Paypal confirmed they are working accounts. I tired to cancel with paypal but they wouldn’t accept a cancellation on my end since money was gone. He claimed he couldn’t figure it out. He even texted that its such a mess he’ll just ship the manifold. I have tons of pages of texts back and forth. I turned it all into paypal. Note in this case I made the grave mistake of doing friends because he asked and I should of known. Note: In future pay more if the person requests friends and you don’t know them or tell them no.



If anyone knows of this dude please let me know. His number is 662-27x-xxxx tracks to Mississippi. He will contact you through message with that number.

