Double stacker trailer
Well had my TIG welder for 2 years now, so when an idea/design pops in your head there is now no excuse not to build it.......
E0D03B1A-7B0C-4A29-BD41-AF33ADBD8321.jpeg
So needed to carry both the F12X and this Achilles 14 foot inflatable at the same time.
063DE4DE-EE0D-41BC-B2F2-95FEDE96A2DC.jpeg
Theory is you drive the ski off first then lower the frame down to offload the inflatable.
6EF5F1D5-230A-4950-94A6-1333B4439A73.jpeg
frame lowers down fairly close to mudguard height
How heavy is it ?
Good question, considering the F12X weighs about 360 KGs wet and the trailer started at 150 KGs
That leaves 240 KGs, in Australia our single axle unbraked trailer ATM is 750 KGs.
The inflatable weighs 130 KGs with the full metal floor installed.
So hopefully my frame is no more than 40 - 50 KGS.
I used 50 mm square aluminium section 3 mm wall thickness for most of the frame.
B58B1427-1269-4DE3-ADD5-794A20BE6F2C.jpeg
Im a bit of a welding perfectionist and am about to train my nephew, so I bought the bigger brother of
My existing TIG welder, as well as programmable, it also has crater control, which is great,
Craters really annoy me, hard to prevent when you end the weld.
A09A50D7-6D0E-40E9-84DD-39D1E1877EF8.jpeg
This unit is sold by TOKEN TOOLS in Sydney Australia, about the same capability as a Lincoln Square Wave 200 at a third the price.
These are Chinese made but assembled and supported in Australia with a 5 year warranty.
Yes thats correct 5 long years, they also have their own welding repair technicians who repair all brands of welders.
6FB4E2EF-7CA0-4580-9DFB-68739D08AA41.jpeg
Here is one of my better attempts on 5 mm aluminium.
I used a 2.4mm electrode here instead of a 3.2 mm.
If anyone is interested in TIG welding a pulse machine is a MUST, and get your head around
Pulse welding theory.
In some ways stainless steel can be more difficult to weld than aluminium,
Without a pulse machine it would be nearly impossible for me using standard 316 filler rods.
Not many around
Only found a couple of good examples of smaller double stacker trailers.
9B35D6BF-3947-459F-9C4D-7FBBC3C069F6.jpeg
This one from New Zealand with baby jetboats, looks like he made everything himself,
Nice work
9DC166EA-3FFC-40B0-B86F-71767BD94164.jpeg
My attachments for trailer are 5 mm steel, and U bolts to the chassis section.
I used stainless U bolts for the front winch mount and found them very difficult to fit, I would suggest staying with galvanised steel units
004B3D6D-0AB1-4CD4-A5B7-F87D4C996739.jpeg
X
