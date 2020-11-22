Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1994 Waveraider 701 Part Out #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,696 Blog Entries 5 1994 Waveraider 701 Part Out Parting out one of my 701 purple Raiders and some other Raider stuff I've saved but never used. All freshwater stuff.



This will be a partial listing. More pictures to follow.

If you don't see something you want, or want more pictures, just ask.



I'm keeping the motor/electrics, midshaft and seat.



Here are a few items to start this off:

(Prices include shipping, con US only.)



MFD gauge display, $130

Purple parts package, $100

Full cable and QSTS twist grip assembly package, $120

Complete 62t exhaust system, $100



Video of the MFD working:

https://youtu.be/lGd0cpZDGy4



Purple parts package included all the purple plastic stuff shown, and the hardware. Gas cap is faded, but the rest is very nice original stuff...never hit with a heat gun or painted.



Cable and QSTS twist grip includes all the cables and hardware: steering cable, long QSTS cable, choke, throttle, and the short QSTS cables. Even the thru hull bulkhead fittings are included.



62t exhaust is complete, all bolts and the bracket. Very clean.



MFD is the 1994 701 version, tach (not a speedo), very excellent shape.



Best way to reach me is email, psucharski@tds.net. Attached Images 20201129_122210.jpg (5.56 MB, 0 views)

20201129_122210.jpg (5.56 MB, 0 views) 20201129_123632.jpg (5.78 MB, 0 views)

20201129_123632.jpg (5.78 MB, 0 views) 20201129_123653.jpg (3.58 MB, 0 views)

20201129_123653.jpg (3.58 MB, 0 views) 20201129_123659.jpg (5.15 MB, 0 views)

20201129_123659.jpg (5.15 MB, 0 views) 20201129_122126.jpg (4.20 MB, 0 views)

20201129_122126.jpg (4.20 MB, 0 views) 20201129_122119.jpg (4.75 MB, 0 views)

20201129_122119.jpg (4.75 MB, 0 views) 20201129_113316.jpg (4.05 MB, 0 views)

20201129_113316.jpg (4.05 MB, 0 views) 20201129_113337.jpg (3.71 MB, 0 views)

20201129_113337.jpg (3.71 MB, 0 views) 20201129_113227.jpg (5.95 MB, 0 views)

20201129_113227.jpg (5.95 MB, 0 views) 20201128_205844.jpg (3.27 MB, 1 views)

20201128_205844.jpg (3.27 MB, 1 views) 20201128_205854.jpg (3.55 MB, 0 views)

20201128_205854.jpg (3.55 MB, 0 views) 20201127_200431.jpg (4.99 MB, 1 views)

20201127_200431.jpg (4.99 MB, 1 views) 20201129_123636.jpg (5.47 MB, 0 views)

20201129_123636.jpg (5.47 MB, 0 views) 20201129_123639.jpg (5.55 MB, 0 views)

20201129_123639.jpg (5.55 MB, 0 views) 20201129_123643.jpg (5.95 MB, 0 views)

20201129_123643.jpg (5.95 MB, 0 views) 20201129_123702.jpg (5.09 MB, 0 views) Last edited by fox river pwc; Yesterday at 07:53 PM .



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,696 Blog Entries 5 Re: 1994 Waveraider 701 Part Out Available for pick up in SE Wisconsin.



1100 seat, nice, $100.

1100 hood with steering and mirrors, $100.

Complete 701 144mm pump with tunnel, trim, everything...$200.

Purple hull with hood and mirrors/steering, mostly stripped, nice orange trim, sponsons, $100. Attached Images 20201122_143136.jpg (3.78 MB, 1 views)

20201122_143136.jpg (3.78 MB, 1 views) 20201122_143218.jpg (3.76 MB, 1 views)

20201122_143218.jpg (3.76 MB, 1 views) 20201123_163443.jpg (5.12 MB, 1 views)

20201123_163443.jpg (5.12 MB, 1 views) 20201122_151350.jpg (3.37 MB, 0 views)

20201122_151350.jpg (3.37 MB, 0 views) 20201129_125302.jpg (3.71 MB, 1 views)

20201129_125302.jpg (3.71 MB, 1 views) 20201129_125335.jpg (2.99 MB, 2 views)

20201129_125335.jpg (2.99 MB, 2 views) 20201129_125415.jpg (3.34 MB, 1 views)



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules