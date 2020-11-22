|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
1994 Waveraider 701 Part Out
Parting out one of my 701 purple Raiders and some other Raider stuff I've saved but never used. All freshwater stuff.
This will be a partial listing. More pictures to follow.
If you don't see something you want, or want more pictures, just ask.
I'm keeping the motor/electrics, midshaft and seat.
Here are a few items to start this off:
(Prices include shipping, con US only.)
MFD gauge display, $130
Purple parts package, $100
Full cable and QSTS twist grip assembly package, $120
Complete 62t exhaust system, $100
Video of the MFD working:
https://youtu.be/lGd0cpZDGy4
Purple parts package included all the purple plastic stuff shown, and the hardware. Gas cap is faded, but the rest is very nice original stuff...never hit with a heat gun or painted.
Cable and QSTS twist grip includes all the cables and hardware: steering cable, long QSTS cable, choke, throttle, and the short QSTS cables. Even the thru hull bulkhead fittings are included.
62t exhaust is complete, all bolts and the bracket. Very clean.
MFD is the 1994 701 version, tach (not a speedo), very excellent shape.
Best way to reach me is email, psucharski@tds.net.
Last edited by fox river pwc; Yesterday at 07:53 PM.
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 1994 Waveraider 701 Part Out
Available for pick up in SE Wisconsin.
1100 seat, nice, $100.
1100 hood with steering and mirrors, $100.
Complete 701 144mm pump with tunnel, trim, everything...$200.
Purple hull with hood and mirrors/steering, mostly stripped, nice orange trim, sponsons, $100.
