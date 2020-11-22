 1994 Waveraider 701 Part Out
  1. Yesterday, 07:50 PM #1
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    52
    Posts
    8,696
    Blog Entries
    5

    1994 Waveraider 701 Part Out

    Parting out one of my 701 purple Raiders and some other Raider stuff I've saved but never used. All freshwater stuff.

    This will be a partial listing. More pictures to follow.
    If you don't see something you want, or want more pictures, just ask.

    I'm keeping the motor/electrics, midshaft and seat.

    Here are a few items to start this off:
    (Prices include shipping, con US only.)

    MFD gauge display, $130
    Purple parts package, $100
    Full cable and QSTS twist grip assembly package, $120
    Complete 62t exhaust system, $100

    Video of the MFD working:
    https://youtu.be/lGd0cpZDGy4

    Purple parts package included all the purple plastic stuff shown, and the hardware. Gas cap is faded, but the rest is very nice original stuff...never hit with a heat gun or painted.

    Cable and QSTS twist grip includes all the cables and hardware: steering cable, long QSTS cable, choke, throttle, and the short QSTS cables. Even the thru hull bulkhead fittings are included.

    62t exhaust is complete, all bolts and the bracket. Very clean.

    MFD is the 1994 701 version, tach (not a speedo), very excellent shape.

    Best way to reach me is email, psucharski@tds.net.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by fox river pwc; Yesterday at 07:53 PM.


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
  2. Yesterday, 08:04 PM #2
    Re: 1994 Waveraider 701 Part Out

    Available for pick up in SE Wisconsin.

    1100 seat, nice, $100.
    1100 hood with steering and mirrors, $100.
    Complete 701 144mm pump with tunnel, trim, everything...$200.
    Purple hull with hood and mirrors/steering, mostly stripped, nice orange trim, sponsons, $100.
    Attached Images Attached Images


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
