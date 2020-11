Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Water bottle as extra fuel in oil tanks place #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2011 Location Cancun, Mexico Age 28 Posts 94 Water bottle as extra fuel in oil tanks place Hey guys!

On a scale from 1-mexican (I'm mexican I can make this joke), how dangerous do you think it is to place a plastic carbonated water bottle (,little thicker plastic) as extra fuel in place of the oil tank as shown in the pic? I have a long ride today and need the extra fuel!



Thanks!!



Enviado desde mi SM-G935F mediante Tapatalk 91 kawasaki X2 Hammer92 Hood chopped

92 Kawasaki X2 Stocker

99 yamaha 750 (left it on the beach, some a-hole stole my engine) #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location St Louis, MO Age 36 Posts 479 Re: Water bottle as extra fuel in oil tanks place Sketchy. I think if there is any expansion of the fuel it may pop open. Just my initial thought.



Sent from my SM-N960U using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location St Louis, MO Age 36 Posts 479 Re: Water bottle as extra fuel in oil tanks place Is this an X2? Can you put it under the seat and put the fire extinguisher where you have the bottle?



Sent from my SM-N960U using Tapatalk #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2011 Location Cancun, Mexico Age 28 Posts 94 Re: Water bottle as extra fuel in oil tanks place Originally Posted by 92Kawasaki750SS Originally Posted by Is this an X2? Can you put it under the seat and put the fire extinguisher where you have the bottle?



Sent from my SM-N960U using Tapatalk



Enviado desde mi SM-G935F mediante Tapatalk 91 kawasaki X2 Hammer92 Hood chopped

92 Kawasaki X2 Stocker

99 yamaha 750 (left it on the beach, some a-hole stole my engine) #5 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,345 Re: Water bottle as extra fuel in oil tanks place KAW X-2 Engine Bay with Oil Tank.jpg



What happened to the Oil Tank?



It should still fit.You could use it as an Auxiliary Fuel Tank. Connect it to the Main Fuel Tank.



Auxiliary Tank must have a Tank Vent. No Return Line. Auxiliary Supply Line connects to Main Tank via Tank Vent (remove the Main Vent Check Valve).



That should allow Fuel to flow from the Auxiliary Tank into the Main Fuel Tank when the Engine is running.



Make sure that the Oil Tank Cap does not leak. Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 02:23 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules