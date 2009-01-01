 I pity tha fool
Thread: I pity tha fool

  1. Today, 08:12 AM #1
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer
    I pity tha fool

    I pity the fool that does not participate in our longstanding Black Friday tradition here, post em up guys.
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
  2. Today, 10:00 AM #2
    Myself
    Myself
    Re: I pity tha fool

    I think ALL Fridays matter.
  3. Today, 10:18 AM #3
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: I pity tha fool

    With the exception of Friday the 13th
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
