I tried to start this jetski and starter began running on its own. I took off the shutoff lanyard from the switch but the starter kept cranking. The battery terminal broke off and removing the cable was the only way to stop it from engaging the starter. I wonder if it could an issue with the start button faulty wiring or button malfunction ir could there be a more serious problem.

What should i test to determine the cause?

The thing that gets me concerned is that the shutoff switch was off and the starter should not been engaged with either one of the buttons off.

First place I would look would be a faulty starter solenoid. The ski is 26 years old and its possible that the starter solenoid contacts are worn out.



However, what would happen if you unplugged the solenoid two wire control connector and left the cables connected to the starter and then reconnected the battery. If the cables spark and the engine tries to crank, it's the starter solenoid, otherwise you may have a MPEM problem which is commanding a start signal when your aren't applying the Start/Stop button on the handlebar.



