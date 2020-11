Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB Wave Blaster Complete MOD Pipe #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Elwood, Indiana Age 44 Posts 3,063 WTB Wave Blaster Complete MOD Pipe Looking for a Wave Blaster 1 Mod pipe complete. Fresh water only and prefer as mint as possible. Looking for one for a 62T (96) manifold set up and willing to pay well as long as the pipe is in great great shape.



