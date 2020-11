Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Few questions about fuel/oil line size and other questions #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2014 Location houston tx Age 30 Posts 85 Few questions about fuel/oil line size and other questions Hello again. 94 Polaris 750. Want to replace all fuel lines and oil lines and check valve. Are they all 1/4 size or what? Also need a carb rebuild kit. What's a good site to use for parts? Without spending a lot. This is a cheap ski. I'm also upgrading the fuel pump and replacing the fuel switch. Final question is i want to install a water temp gauge. Is there a fitting somewhere i can remove to install the temp sensor? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

