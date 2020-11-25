Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: X2 throttle response #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2011 Location Cancun, Mexico Age 28 Posts 89 X2 throttle response Hey guys! Out in Bacalar, México for the week and my x2 is acting strange. I was getting a runaway engine at wot when jumping waves so some of you suggested a crank seal leak (engine rebuilt completely on Jan 2020) so I pulled it out and although not super conclusive it doesn't seem to have leaks both in vacuum and with pressure. I took the carbs off (2 Mikuni sbn38) and didn't move any settings, after the tests everything got put back together and now it will not accelerate more than 3/4 of the throttle! It doesn't bog down or do anything strange, it just accelerates and after 3/4 of the way it will just stay at the same rpms...

What do you guys think is going on?



Thanks!!!



BR



Ps, I know I should change my flame arrestor, I know...



Enviado desde mi SM-G935F mediante Tapatalk 91 kawasaki X2 Hammer92 Hood chopped

92 Kawasaki X2 Stocker

99 yamaha 750 (left it on the beach, some a-hole stole my engine) #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2011 Location Cancun, Mexico Age 28 Posts 89 Re: X2 throttle response This x2 has:

West coast head 190psi both holes

Custom intake manifold

West coast ex Mani and pipe

3° advanced timing

Skattrak 15 prop

Reed Stuffers

Dual Mikuni sbn38

The engine is still a 650 with stock pistons



FYI!





Enviado desde mi SM-G935F mediante Tapatalk 91 kawasaki X2 Hammer92 Hood chopped

92 Kawasaki X2 Stocker

99 yamaha 750 (left it on the beach, some a-hole stole my engine) #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2011 Location Cancun, Mexico Age 28 Posts 89 Re: X2 throttle response Also sometimes you still get a runaway engine when doing bunny hops, I tried to open high screws but I only get worst fuel efficiency and oily sparkplugs....



Enviado desde mi SM-G935F mediante Tapatalk 91 kawasaki X2 Hammer92 Hood chopped

92 Kawasaki X2 Stocker

99 yamaha 750 (left it on the beach, some a-hole stole my engine) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules