 X2 throttle response
  Today, 05:04 PM
    ROTZINGER
    ROTZINGER is offline
    PWCToday Regular ROTZINGER's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Cancun, Mexico
    Age
    28
    Posts
    89

    X2 throttle response

    Hey guys! Out in Bacalar, México for the week and my x2 is acting strange. I was getting a runaway engine at wot when jumping waves so some of you suggested a crank seal leak (engine rebuilt completely on Jan 2020) so I pulled it out and although not super conclusive it doesn't seem to have leaks both in vacuum and with pressure. I took the carbs off (2 Mikuni sbn38) and didn't move any settings, after the tests everything got put back together and now it will not accelerate more than 3/4 of the throttle! It doesn't bog down or do anything strange, it just accelerates and after 3/4 of the way it will just stay at the same rpms...
    What do you guys think is going on?

    Thanks!!!

    BR

    Ps, I know I should change my flame arrestor, I know...

  Today, 06:46 PM
    ROTZINGER
    ROTZINGER is offline
    PWCToday Regular ROTZINGER's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Cancun, Mexico
    Age
    28
    Posts
    89

    Re: X2 throttle response

    This x2 has:
    West coast head 190psi both holes
    Custom intake manifold
    West coast ex Mani and pipe
    3° advanced timing
    Skattrak 15 prop
    Reed Stuffers
    Dual Mikuni sbn38
    The engine is still a 650 with stock pistons

    FYI!


  Today, 06:48 PM
    ROTZINGER
    ROTZINGER is offline
    PWCToday Regular ROTZINGER's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Cancun, Mexico
    Age
    28
    Posts
    89

    Re: X2 throttle response

    Also sometimes you still get a runaway engine when doing bunny hops, I tried to open high screws but I only get worst fuel efficiency and oily sparkplugs....

