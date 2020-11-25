Hey guys! Out in Bacalar, México for the week and my x2 is acting strange. I was getting a runaway engine at wot when jumping waves so some of you suggested a crank seal leak (engine rebuilt completely on Jan 2020) so I pulled it out and although not super conclusive it doesn't seem to have leaks both in vacuum and with pressure. I took the carbs off (2 Mikuni sbn38) and didn't move any settings, after the tests everything got put back together and now it will not accelerate more than 3/4 of the throttle! It doesn't bog down or do anything strange, it just accelerates and after 3/4 of the way it will just stay at the same rpms...
What do you guys think is going on?
Thanks!!!
BR
Ps, I know I should change my flame arrestor, I know...
