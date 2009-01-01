Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki Ultra question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location Bixby Posts 11 Kawasaki Ultra question This isn't really technical, looking for some buying advise. Looking to upgrade from my Honda Aquatrax; biggest reason is something that handles rough water better. I found a '12 Ultra 300 and a '17 Ultra 310SE. Both have just north of 100 hours, and the $$ difference is $3700. Other than that, what are the key difference between the two? Are the hulls the same? I know there is a 10hp difference. I was thinking about a sea-doo, I like the IBR, is that a big deal to anyone? Thanks for any help, hints and answers! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

