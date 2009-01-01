Hi, new to the forum, also new to working on jet skis. I am hoping someone can help me with my problem. I was trying to start my jet ski to winterize it and the battery ran down while i was cranking it. I pushed the stop button to stop the motor from turning, but it ran all the way down. I charged the battery and tried to hook the battery up. I hooked the positive cable up and when i tried to hook up the ground wire, it arched. It blew the fuse in the electrical box. Can anyone tell me what the problem is and how to fix it?