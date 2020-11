Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: How to remove water from bottom of 550sx hull after riding? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2018 Location Texas Posts 143 How to remove water from bottom of 550sx hull after riding? How do you purge out the water that resides in the hull of a 550sx after riding? In this case its ~1-2 in spots. I know some got in from the round air opening in the hood. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2020 Location Wisconsin Posts 118 Re: How to remove water from bottom of 550sx hull after riding? When I wash my 550 bilge I just take the filter off a shop vac and suck the water out. Not sure if there is a better way but that is how I do it. 1986 Kawasaki JS550 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules