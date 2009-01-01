Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: JS550 Fuel Issue #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2020 Location Wisconsin Posts 117 JS550 Fuel Issue So I just picked up a '86 550 and am having issues starting it. I have poured gas directly into the carbs and it runs till it burns off the fuel I add. The engine is completely stock and it has the Mikuni BN44 Round Body carb. It also doesn't have a primer. I have attempted to bypass the fuel filter with a Bic pen cut... it pulls fuel but there are also always air bubbles. I have also tried running a hose from the reserve pickup straight to the pen and then to the carb. It didn't pull air in at all but it also didn't run... I need to rebuild the carbs but do I need to replace the hoses? I also tried putting a bottle of gas with a gear oil tip on it and when I put some pressure on the bottle it leaks from the layers (behind the plastic cover and behind the next metal layer) of the front of the carb. Do I need a rebuild kit and what can I do to stop the leak from the plastic? 1986 Kawasaki JS550 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,336 Re: JS550 Fuel Issue Sometimes the fuel pickups crack up towards the top. Submerse it in a bucket and blow air into the pickups to check for air bubbles. Yes, sounds like a carb rebuild is in order. Somebody has probably opened up the carb and torn some gaskets. There is a flat o'ring behind the plastic center cover. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



Re: JS550 Fuel Issue

https://www.watcon.com/fuel-system/c...uni-round-body



Get a mikuni rebuild kit, and replace the fuel lines and primer if it has one. I would also bypass the fuel selector straight from the reserve line if you think its sucking air from there.



Re: JS550 Fuel Issue

I have heard that you sand the plastic cover to fit in there better. Does that help with the o-ring?

