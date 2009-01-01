So I just picked up a '86 550 and am having issues starting it. I have poured gas directly into the carbs and it runs till it burns off the fuel I add. The engine is completely stock and it has the Mikuni BN44 Round Body carb. It also doesn't have a primer. I have attempted to bypass the fuel filter with a Bic pen cut... it pulls fuel but there are also always air bubbles. I have also tried running a hose from the reserve pickup straight to the pen and then to the carb. It didn't pull air in at all but it also didn't run... I need to rebuild the carbs but do I need to replace the hoses? I also tried putting a bottle of gas with a gear oil tip on it and when I put some pressure on the bottle it leaks from the layers (behind the plastic cover and behind the next metal layer) of the front of the carb. Do I need a rebuild kit and what can I do to stop the leak from the plastic?