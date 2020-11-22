Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Damaged hull 2020 sea doo 270 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2020 Location Toronto Canada Posts 3 Damaged hull 2020 sea doo 270 I just got this 2020 sea doo and it has hull damage

I need advice of some experts who have fixed this type of polytec gen 2 hulls.



What is the best coarse to fix this properly?

Do I have to take out the top deck and the front end so the hull can be accessed from the inside ? Or so I have to take out the engine and the hull all together? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2020 Location Toronto Canada Posts 3 Re: Damaged hull 2020 sea doo 270 IMG-20201122-WA0002.jpg #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2020 Location Toronto Canada Posts 3 Re: Damaged hull 2020 sea doo 270 IMG-20201122-WA0003.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

