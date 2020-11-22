 Damaged hull 2020 sea doo 270
  Today, 06:56 PM #1
    Smokemaker
    Smokemaker is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2020
    Location
    Toronto Canada
    Posts
    3

    Damaged hull 2020 sea doo 270

    I just got this 2020 sea doo and it has hull damage
    I need advice of some experts who have fixed this type of polytec gen 2 hulls.

    What is the best coarse to fix this properly?
    Do I have to take out the top deck and the front end so the hull can be accessed from the inside ? Or so I have to take out the engine and the hull all together?
    Re: Damaged hull 2020 sea doo 270

    IMG-20201122-WA0002.jpg
    Re: Damaged hull 2020 sea doo 270

    IMG-20201122-WA0003.jpg
