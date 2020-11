Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: SXR 800 Exhaust flange #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2008 Location Florida Age 53 Posts 112 SXR 800 Exhaust flange Looking for the aluminum flange that screws to the back of the hull and connects to the exhaust pipe under the tray.

And the downturn tail pipe screws to it. 95 Blaster

09 SX-R

04 SX-R

09 Superjet #2 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 41 Posts 647 Re: SXR 800 Exhaust flange Have all those parts @ the house. PM me



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk '04 SXR



