 Fox aluminum Kwai gas cap
  1. Yesterday, 08:04 PM #1
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,355

    Fox aluminum Kwai gas cap

    B9B75AE6-BB78-46CA-A00B-274305039FE4.jpeg
    cast aluminum fox gas cap , was pink , painted black , xlnt shape , 68$ shipped
  2. Yesterday, 08:05 PM #2
    92Kawasaki750SS
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    St Louis, MO
    Age
    36
    Posts
    477

    Re: Fox aluminum Kwai gas cap

    Waterdogs cap. Very cool, hard to come by.

    Sent from my SM-N960U using Tapatalk
