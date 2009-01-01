Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2009 fzs sho using oil #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location florida Posts 6 2009 fzs sho using oil Hi all I have a 2009 fzs sho, that has 40 hours on it, it runs fantastic, however for some reason it has begun using about 1qt of oil every 1/2 hour or so, the ski does not ever smoke while running or on start up. On the water you can see oil on the water behind the ski, but I have not been able to isolate where it is coming from. No signs of any leaks inside the hull. I did do a compression check and it has 120 psi on all cylinders, I would think if it was a rings of valve stem seals i would have some smoke, especially considering how much oil it is using. Any ideas on how or where oil could be getting out of the exhaust or into the cooling would be appreciated. I see no signs of water in oil, however i'm not sure



