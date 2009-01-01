Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1999 spx $900 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2012 Location Wyomissing, pa Posts 323 1999 spx $900 Decent ski, does need some TLC

choke cable, carb clean, wear ring.

it does run, had it out last month

Has a title

stored inside heated garage

$900

Text 484-772-9186

Ski is in the 19608 zip code Attached Images B945F674-DDF9-4AB1-8FFE-96E522554E68.jpeg (1.37 MB, 6 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 2 guests) BigWaveChuck, sorejo Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules