 1999 spx $900
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: 1999 spx $900

  1. Today, 10:54 AM #1
    Jsx550
    Jsx550 is offline
    PWCToday Guru Jsx550's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Wyomissing, pa
    Posts
    323

    1999 spx $900

    Decent ski, does need some TLC
    choke cable, carb clean, wear ring.
    it does run, had it out last month
    Has a title
    stored inside heated garage
    $900
    Text 484-772-9186
    Ski is in the 19608 zip code
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 2 guests)

  1. BigWaveChuck,
  2. sorejo

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 