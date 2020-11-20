I have a bunch of 701/61x stuff parted from a VXR pro. Please include 4% pp fees or F/F( your choice)
Clean water box! - $115 shipped
Pump/impeller/shaft (2 avail) $125 shipped each
Midshaft $55 shipped
Start/stop $55 shipped
Motor mounts $45 shipped
Complete 61x engine. Starter, exhaust, electronics. Compression is 30/130 obviously will need love. Removed from a stock Midwest ski(no salt) asking $400 plus actual shipping. To California is roughly $100
Closer to Indiana the cheaper.
Please ask any questions. Txt for faster response. 317nine02eight751
