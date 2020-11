Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750sx cdi/stator question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2020 Location Long Island N.Y. Age 46 Posts 106 750sx cdi/stator question So I picked up a few ebox’s in good shape from 750ss to get the higher revving cdi out of them mainly but before I fry anything or waste time will it work with a 750sx stator.Cdi model# is 3537.I was thinking the same thing with one of my 650sx modded motors to use 750 internals for spark as well as rpm. I like the light flywheel of the 650.Was also into shaving some weight off the 750 flywheel to help that spin faster. ‘89 Kawasaki 650sx-Coffman pipe,west coast waterbox,WC exhaust manifold dual cooled,Mariner head,mikuni Sbn44mm,jetsport intake,k&n arrestor,blowsion 4 degree bars,r&d intake grate,OP ride plate,hydro turf



‘83 550/650 WC pipe,supertrapp waterbox,mikuni bn44 WC ready carb,WC intake,WC head,jetinetics arrestor,blowsion 0 degree bars,odi lock one,Mariner ride plate,pjs intake grate,marble hydro turf



‘86 550

‘92 waverunner 650 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 37 Posts 3,446 Re: 750sx cdi/stator question all of the 750 ss,xi,pro etc cdis should be interchangable. the one exception im not sure of the zxi electronics. however, if you really want to upgrade your ignition, get a zeeltronics cdi. fully programmable ignition curve and rev limiter. best part is it will plug right into the existing ebox. the zeeltronics is programmable with your laptop. im going to be putting one in my 750 powered x2 pretty soon.



build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn

