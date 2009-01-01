Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1993 Kawasaki 750 cracked head #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location MI Posts 2 1993 Kawasaki 750 cracked head As the title says I have a 1993 Kawasaki SS XI 750 after cleaning the head up to reassemble the engine I noticed a crack in the head in between the cylinders. Throughout the years of being a mechanic in dealerships there were certain cracks in some automotive cylinder heads that were acceptable per the manufacture. So my question is to someone that is familiar with this engine, is this head still usable or is it now a paper weight?4CE18EAA-FC1D-42F2-BDE3-18CB0EF8FAE0.jpeg9BA133C8-E6E0-449C-A2C6-6539C15FE64C.jpeg4CE18EAA-FC1D-42F2-BDE3-18CB0EF8FAE0.jpeg9BA133C8-E6E0-449C-A2C6-6539C15FE64C.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

