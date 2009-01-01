Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Crank case damage and repair question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location Seattle Posts 16 Crank case damage and repair question Last spring I built a 550sx reed valve motor with all the goodies - lightweight flywheel, forged pistons, high compression, advanced timing, SBN44 carb, etc. I updated everything except the crank and surprise surprise, had a crank bearing failure after about 60 or so hours of use. I am planning on getting a new crank, sleeves, pistons, etc. and rebuilding the motor for next summer but Im unsure of what I should do with my crankcase. Im assuming these scratches are going to affect my engine performance. Is there a way that I can get them repaired? Does anybody on here have a set of clean 550 reed valve crank cases for sale?

71844ADA-DB5B-4EAC-A122-BD9B9F8FCCD4.jpeg2631D6DB-EA1B-4178-822C-8565C24026C5.jpeg6EC31D07-3105-477B-BCD8-13B58DDC5363.jpeg



Thanks in advance for the help



