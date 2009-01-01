|
JS550 Restoration
Hello
I recently bought a JS550 that is in need of some paint in spots. I need the paint code for the 1986 red JS550. I am also wondering what the best way to fill in beaching gouges and scratches is. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
Re: JS550 Restoration
Fill any gouges with gelcoat primer, or Duraglass.
