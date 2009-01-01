Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JS550 Restoration #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2020 Location Wisconsin Posts 113 JS550 Restoration Hello



I recently bought a JS550 that is in need of some paint in spots. I need the paint code for the 1986 red JS550. I am also wondering what the best way to fill in beaching gouges and scratches is. Any help would be greatly appreciated. 1986 Kawasaki JS550 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,332 Re: JS550 Restoration Fill any gouges with gelcoat primer, or Duraglass. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



