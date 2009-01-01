 JS550 Restoration
  1. Today, 06:10 PM #1
    sorejo
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Posts
    113

    JS550 Restoration

    Hello

    I recently bought a JS550 that is in need of some paint in spots. I need the paint code for the 1986 red JS550. I am also wondering what the best way to fill in beaching gouges and scratches is. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
  2. Today, 06:59 PM #2
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,332

    Re: JS550 Restoration

    Fill any gouges with gelcoat primer, or Duraglass.
