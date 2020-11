Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 04 Yamaha FX140 engine. 300 hours #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2009 Location Georgia Age 35 Posts 13 04 Yamaha FX140 engine. 300 hours Good running engine. Complete minus voltage regulator. Seems to be fresh water only. Prefer local pickup but will ship if buyer arranges everything. $1500 #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2009 Location Georgia Age 35 Posts 13 Re: 04 Yamaha FX140 engine. 300 hours EF249808-363E-45F7-988E-DD4492F1D582.jpegEF249808-363E-45F7-988E-DD4492F1D582.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

