Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB 760 cylinder and cases #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2009 Location Arizona!!! Posts 4,555 WTB 760 cylinder and cases Need a 760 cylinder and 62t type cases. Single or dual pulse is ok. No hardware or bed plates needed. Shipped to Arizona 85213 "needs carb work" is a classic excuse for I don't know wtf is wrong!



DASA powered 2009 EME Q8, 2001 XLT rescue boat, 1100 WB1 in the works.



Big thanks to Newmiller Machine in Oregon for the great work! (Mcn6 on PWCtoday) #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2011 Location East Haven, CT Age 34 Posts 50 Re: WTB 760 cylinder and cases Have real clean cases, pm me



Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk 01 SeaDoo GTX

99 SeaDoo SPX

95 SeaDoo XP800 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules