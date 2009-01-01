 Cylinder Head Repair Options
    Cylinder Head Repair Options

    Rebuilding a 99 GP 1200 npv, and the head is messed up pretty badly. From my understandings, my options for repair would be resurfacing and milling. Are there any other options, and what's the pro's and cons of each option? I will attach some pictures of the head. Thanks!


    Re: Cylinder Head Repair Options

    A machine shop could mill the domes and resurface ---but I bet it would be cheaper just to find a good used cylinder head.
