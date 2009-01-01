Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Cylinder Head Repair Options #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location Ohio Posts 2 Cylinder Head Repair Options Rebuilding a 99 GP 1200 npv, and the head is messed up pretty badly. From my understandings, my options for repair would be resurfacing and milling. Are there any other options, and what's the pro's and cons of each option? I will attach some pictures of the head. Thanks!





125093442_916876632177200_1785613984691959040_n.jpg

124480500_3556029251157551_1241301958475889767_n.jpg #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2008 Location Ontario,Canada Posts 83 Re: Cylinder Head Repair Options A machine shop could mill the domes and resurface ---but I bet it would be cheaper just to find a good used cylinder head. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules