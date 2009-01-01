Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: A few 550/550sx bits and bobs #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location CT Age 46 Posts 32 A few 550/550sx bits and bobs Working on my Frankenski and will need a few bits before I hit the water in the spring. Bad news is that I'm cheap, good news is that I have plenty of time before I need to panic buy lol



So far, I'm looking for:



quick turn plate for 550

alu. finger throttle

550SX bilge bracket

2 - 45 or 90 degree alu. pissers #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 37 Posts 3,444 Re: A few 550/550sx bits and bobs ive got a 750sx turn plate, same as the 550 plate just shorter which helps get your weight more forward with newish bushings. also have some black riva 0 degree bars i could include.



build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

build thread part 3: 91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turnbuild thread part 1:build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872 build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154 #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location CT Age 46 Posts 32 Re: A few 550/550sx bits and bobs I thought the SX (after 1990) changed a bit so the plates aren't mix and match? #4 Top Dog Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,512 Re: A few 550/550sx bits and bobs 750 sx plate works great, unless you have a js pole on your sx. It does move you forward like mentioned above. Also, a sxi pro plate will give a "quicksteer" affect, but triming of the pole is requires so the linkage does not bind. Last edited by 2strokesmoke; Today at 03:45 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) critracer Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules