|
|
-
A few 550/550sx bits and bobs
Working on my Frankenski and will need a few bits before I hit the water in the spring. Bad news is that I'm cheap, good news is that I have plenty of time before I need to panic buy lol
So far, I'm looking for:
quick turn plate for 550
alu. finger throttle
550SX bilge bracket
2 - 45 or 90 degree alu. pissers
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: A few 550/550sx bits and bobs
ive got a 750sx turn plate, same as the 550 plate just shorter which helps get your weight more forward with newish bushings. also have some black riva 0 degree bars i could include.
91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn
build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
-
Re: A few 550/550sx bits and bobs
I thought the SX (after 1990) changed a bit so the plates aren't mix and match?
-
Top Dog
Re: A few 550/550sx bits and bobs
750 sx plate works great, unless you have a js pole on your sx. It does move you forward like mentioned above. Also, a sxi pro plate will give a "quicksteer" affect, but triming of the pole is requires so the linkage does not bind.
Last edited by 2strokesmoke; Today at 03:45 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- critracer
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules