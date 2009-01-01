 A few 550/550sx bits and bobs
  Today, 01:37 PM #1
    pjbaz
    PWCToday Newbie
    A few 550/550sx bits and bobs

    Working on my Frankenski and will need a few bits before I hit the water in the spring. Bad news is that I'm cheap, good news is that I have plenty of time before I need to panic buy lol

    So far, I'm looking for:

    quick turn plate for 550
    alu. finger throttle
    550SX bilge bracket
    2 - 45 or 90 degree alu. pissers
  Today, 02:56 PM #2
    fastgtfairlane
    Re: A few 550/550sx bits and bobs

    ive got a 750sx turn plate, same as the 550 plate just shorter which helps get your weight more forward with newish bushings. also have some black riva 0 degree bars i could include.
    91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn

    build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
    build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
    build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
  Today, 03:00 PM #3
    pjbaz
    Re: A few 550/550sx bits and bobs

    I thought the SX (after 1990) changed a bit so the plates aren't mix and match?
  Today, 03:44 PM #4
    2strokesmoke
    Re: A few 550/550sx bits and bobs

    750 sx plate works great, unless you have a js pole on your sx. It does move you forward like mentioned above. Also, a sxi pro plate will give a "quicksteer" affect, but triming of the pole is requires so the linkage does not bind.
