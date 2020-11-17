 Watcon book kawasaki intake mod pictures
  Yesterday, 09:04 PM
    Storbeck
    Storbeck is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    36
    Posts
    62

    Watcon book kawasaki intake mod pictures

    Page 29 of the book there are pictures of stock, legally modified, and 'illegal but optimum' my copy of the book the pictures are just about completely blacked out, I contacted Watcon to see if they had any clearer pictures and they said they didn't.

    20201117_185349.jpg

    Does anybody have a better copy? I'm interested in the illegal one, I think it's a picture of billet reed housings welded on but I'm just curious what it looks like.
  Yesterday, 09:41 PM
    Storbeck
    Storbeck is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    36
    Posts
    62

    Re: Watcon book kawasaki intake mod pictures

    WTF is there no way to edit a post?
  Yesterday, 09:44 PM
    sorejo
    sorejo is offline
    PWCToday Regular sorejo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Posts
    106

    Re: Watcon book kawasaki intake mod pictures

    After a certain time you can no longer edit a post, not sure how much time you have.
  Yesterday, 09:53 PM
    Storbeck
    Storbeck is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    36
    Posts
    62

    Re: Watcon book kawasaki intake mod pictures

    weird, anyway would be cool if somebody has a good clear picture, I'm mostly just curious.
  Yesterday, 11:13 PM
    MTRHEAD
    MTRHEAD is offline
    I dream skis MTRHEAD's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2003
    Location
    MotorCity
    Posts
    740

    Re: Watcon book kawasaki intake mod pictures

    Riva. Arizona. Ada and others would weld on billet pieces to run oem Kawasaki cages. This was before 62t
    They show up every few months forsale on here,x or eBay

    They worked similar to 62t. A few were home grown that welded the block way up high like the west coast cases or the last cr250
  Yesterday, 11:47 PM
    Storbeck
    Storbeck is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    36
    Posts
    62

    Re: Watcon book kawasaki intake mod pictures

    Quote Originally Posted by MTRHEAD View Post
    Riva. Arizona. Ada and others would weld on billet pieces to run oem Kawasaki cages. This was before 62t
    They show up every few months forsale on here,x or eBay

    They worked similar to 62t. A few were home grown that welded the block way up high like the west coast cases or the last cr250
    I've seen pics of it on a Yamaha, this picture was a 750 Kawasaki, although it probably looks about the same I suppose.

    I have to admit I'm not expecting it to be anything earth shattering...just wanna see the picture in the book, kind of an irrational thing just curious about that picture.
