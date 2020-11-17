|
|
-
Watcon book kawasaki intake mod pictures
Page 29 of the book there are pictures of stock, legally modified, and 'illegal but optimum' my copy of the book the pictures are just about completely blacked out, I contacted Watcon to see if they had any clearer pictures and they said they didn't.
20201117_185349.jpg
Does anybody have a better copy? I'm interested in the illegal one, I think it's a picture of billet reed housings welded on but I'm just curious what it looks like.
-
Re: Watcon book kawasaki intake mod pictures
WTF is there no way to edit a post?
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Watcon book kawasaki intake mod pictures
After a certain time you can no longer edit a post, not sure how much time you have.
-
Re: Watcon book kawasaki intake mod pictures
weird, anyway would be cool if somebody has a good clear picture, I'm mostly just curious.
-
I dream skis
Re: Watcon book kawasaki intake mod pictures
Riva. Arizona. Ada and others would weld on billet pieces to run oem Kawasaki cages. This was before 62t
They show up every few months forsale on here,x or eBay
They worked similar to 62t. A few were home grown that welded the block way up high like the west coast cases or the last cr250
-
Re: Watcon book kawasaki intake mod pictures
I've seen pics of it on a Yamaha, this picture was a 750 Kawasaki, although it probably looks about the same I suppose.
Originally Posted by MTRHEAD
Riva. Arizona. Ada and others would weld on billet pieces to run oem Kawasaki cages. This was before 62t
They show up every few months forsale on here,x or eBay
They worked similar to 62t. A few were home grown that welded the block way up high like the west coast cases or the last cr250
I have to admit I'm not expecting it to be anything earth shattering...just wanna see the picture in the book, kind of an irrational thing just curious about that picture.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules