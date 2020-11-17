Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Watcon book kawasaki intake mod pictures #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2017 Location Minnesota Age 36 Posts 62 Watcon book kawasaki intake mod pictures Page 29 of the book there are pictures of stock, legally modified, and 'illegal but optimum' my copy of the book the pictures are just about completely blacked out, I contacted Watcon to see if they had any clearer pictures and they said they didn't.



Does anybody have a better copy? I'm interested in the illegal one, I think it's a picture of billet reed housings welded on but I'm just curious what it looks like. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2017 Location Minnesota Age 36 Posts 62 Re: Watcon book kawasaki intake mod pictures WTF is there no way to edit a post? #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2020 Location Wisconsin Posts 106 Re: Watcon book kawasaki intake mod pictures After a certain time you can no longer edit a post, not sure how much time you have. #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2017 Location Minnesota Age 36 Posts 62 Re: Watcon book kawasaki intake mod pictures weird, anyway would be cool if somebody has a good clear picture, I'm mostly just curious. #5 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2003 Location MotorCity Posts 740 Re: Watcon book kawasaki intake mod pictures Riva. Arizona. Ada and others would weld on billet pieces to run oem Kawasaki cages. This was before 62t

They worked similar to 62t. A few were home grown that welded the block way up high like the west coast cases or the last cr250

I have to admit I'm not expecting it to be anything earth shattering...just wanna see the picture in the book, kind of an irrational thing just curious about that picture.



