Sanding the hull ribs down?
I'm slowly repairing my 550SX (yay, sanding!, he said sarcastically) and I started thinking about the ribs under the motor plate. I assume they're for both manufacturing and rigidity purposes but will I lose anything (by all practical reasoning; I'm not racing or riding the surf) by sanding at least a portion flush to allow water to move back to the bilge pump easier?
OR, should I consider just laying a layer of glass in that area when I'm doing the actual damage repair?
Thoughts?
