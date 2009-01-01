Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sanding the hull ribs down? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location CT Age 46 Posts 29 Sanding the hull ribs down? I'm slowly repairing my 550SX (yay, sanding!, he said sarcastically) and I started thinking about the ribs under the motor plate. I assume they're for both manufacturing and rigidity purposes but will I lose anything (by all practical reasoning; I'm not racing or riding the surf) by sanding at least a portion flush to allow water to move back to the bilge pump easier?



OR, should I consider just laying a layer of glass in that area when I'm doing the actual damage repair?



Thoughts?

