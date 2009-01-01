Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 04 Kawasaki SXR 800 hull insert issue #1 Resident Guru Join Date Nov 2003 Location PA Posts 844 04 Kawasaki SXR 800 hull insert issue I need help/opinions on an issue I am looking to fix this off season....



I have a 04 Kawasaki SXR 800 and have an issue with the two brass front hull mounts for the intake grate....

I had one front intake hull insert get loose 4 years back and it dropped about an .060 inch, but would not rotate or drop anymore. I siliconed around it and the entire front mount of the intake to the hull and it has held till now. Both mounts are loose in the hull and the ski takes on a little water now...



Has anyone ever seen or heard of this?



Anyone ever take the top deck off and have pictures of the front hull inserts from the inside?



I am guessing that I have to cut a hole in the top of tray to gain access to the front intake grate brass fittings?

Where should I cut hole if so?



Do these fittings have a nut on the top to tighten and re glue??



What type of glue/ epoxy should I use??







Thanks for any help,

Dano 7 04 SXR 800

17 SXR 1500

19 SXR 1500

17 YZ 250X Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules