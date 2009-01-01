Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WetJet 428 L/C Restoration #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Chicago Posts 1 WetJet 428 L/C Restoration Hi everyone,



Figured what better way to introduce myself to the forum than to start a thread for my WetJet restoration! I recently picked up a WetJet 428 for a price I could not pass up. It is in great condition and still has the original hood shield (but spray painted black). I have always loved the look of these machines and with winter approaching, thought it would be a neat project to complete in the off-season.



Luckily, the previous owner had a copy of the original service manual which has helped tremendously. I could tell the machine had some electrical issues in the past not only from the previously removed (and now missing) flywheel cover, but also there being a bookmark in the manual at the electrical troubleshooting.. My first goal was to locate a flywheel cover in order to be able to ground all the electrical connections and stabilize the starter. A quick search on the internet lead me to a local contact that was parting out his old WetJet and passed along his flywheel cover. Here are some photos after bringing it home as well as what the engine compartment looked like. I quickly learned that I have the "difficult-to-source-parts" Cuyuna engine..



IMG_4022.JPG 121090435_10157966477788579_7569784744820102958_o.jpg



After sourcing the flywheel cover it was time to tackle the electrical issue. Using an in-line spark tester, the lack of a spark was confirmed. Pulling out the Ohm meter and using the service manual for reference, I localized the issue to the black CDI box located behind the external coils. Thankfully I found a contact for the electronics who supplied me with a newer CDI unit. Viola! We have spark! The only issue now being the newer CDI unit no longer incorporates and connects a single yellow wire in the kill-circuit. In other words, the machine will start but the "stop" switch as well as lanyard are no longer functional. The yellow wire coming from the kill-switch circuit to the old CDI must be somewhat important



In the meantime, my OCD kicked in and I decided to polish some of the metal components in the engine bay.. Much better!



IMG_4034.JPG IMG_4036.JPG



Here is a breakdown of what has been done since acquiring the WetJet:

New flywheel cover

New NGK spark plugs

New NGK spark plug boots (original boots were no longer reading any Ohms)

New cooling lines

New fuel lines

New fuel filter

Rebuilt/cleaned the carburetor

New CDI unit

Cleaned out the fuel tank



Still on my list of to-do:

Identify how to incorporate a kill switch into the new CDI circuit After rebuilding the carb, there appears to be a fuel leak at the upper return choke line. Complete some fiberglass/gelcoat body work



Overall I am ecstatic about the build and have been finding ways to improve the overall performance and look of the machine. Coming across a couple WetJet threads on this forum have been super helpful as well. Once the mechanical side of things are dialed in, my goal is to focus on the body work. There is evidence of previous work done to the hull in certain areas. In addition, the bottom of the hull appears to be rather thin due to previous "beaching" of the machine.



I apologize for the long post, but figured it gives everyone a good read as to where I am currently in the build. Feel free to comment/post or offer suggestions. This is my first "true" restoration/rebuild so bear with me.



Rich Last edited by WindyCitySurfer; Today at 01:28 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules