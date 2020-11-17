Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2007 GP1300R &amp; 2003 Seadoo GTX with dual trailer #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2014 Location Greenville, SC Age 52 Posts 4 2007 GP1300R &amp; 2003 Seadoo GTX with dual trailer Yamaha GP1300R



- Runs great, starts right up and fast as hell.



- 70mph ski !



This model is the last of The 2 Stroke Hot Rods.



D Ring added ( a common upgrade on all GPs). Allows for running standard 2 cycle oil.

Length: 9.62ft,

Vessel Person Capacity: 2,

Part Motor Engine Make: Yamaha,

Horse Power: 1296cc (170 Hp),

Nose fender damage - repaired. Hull was NOT breached. Only rub rail.

New graphics

New seat

Test rides welcome



2003 SeaDoo GTX



Runs, but currently in limp mode. Should be a simple sensor fix. Runs at Approx 3500 rpms. Is ride-able.



GTX 4-Tec motor

3 seater

Good compression on top and bottom

New battery

Test rides welcome



Includes dual trailer. Excellent shape. Good times await!



$3600







