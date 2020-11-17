 2007 GP1300R &amp;amp; 2003 Seadoo GTX with dual trailer
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 08:42 PM #1
    nativepridetw
    nativepridetw is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    Greenville, SC
    Age
    52
    Posts
    4

    2007 GP1300R &amp;amp; 2003 Seadoo GTX with dual trailer

    Yamaha GP1300R

    - Runs great, starts right up and fast as hell.

    - 70mph ski !

    This model is the last of The 2 Stroke Hot Rods.

    D Ring added ( a common upgrade on all GPs). Allows for running standard 2 cycle oil.
    Length: 9.62ft,
    Vessel Person Capacity: 2,
    Part Motor Engine Make: Yamaha,
    Horse Power: 1296cc (170 Hp),
    Nose fender damage - repaired. Hull was NOT breached. Only rub rail.
    New graphics
    New seat
    Test rides welcome

    2003 SeaDoo GTX

    Runs, but currently in limp mode. Should be a simple sensor fix. Runs at Approx 3500 rpms. Is ride-able.

    GTX 4-Tec motor
    3 seater
    Good compression on top and bottom
    New battery
    Test rides welcome

    Includes dual trailer. Excellent shape. Good times await!

    $3600



    Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk Pro
    Last edited by nativepridetw; Today at 08:45 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Myself

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 