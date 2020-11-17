Yamaha GP1300R
- Runs great, starts right up and fast as hell.
- 70mph ski !
This model is the last of The 2 Stroke Hot Rods.
D Ring added ( a common upgrade on all GPs). Allows for running standard 2 cycle oil.
Length: 9.62ft,
Vessel Person Capacity: 2,
Part Motor Engine Make: Yamaha,
Horse Power: 1296cc (170 Hp),
Nose fender damage - repaired. Hull was NOT breached. Only rub rail.
New graphics
New seat
Test rides welcome
2003 SeaDoo GTX
Runs, but currently in limp mode. Should be a simple sensor fix. Runs at Approx 3500 rpms. Is ride-able.
GTX 4-Tec motor
3 seater
Good compression on top and bottom
New battery
Test rides welcome
Includes dual trailer. Excellent shape. Good times await!
$3600
